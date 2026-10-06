British police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot

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Six men in their 20s, arrested previously in connection with the investigation, including a dual British-Iranian national arrested on Oct 1, remain on police bail.

LONDON – British police said on Oct 6 they had arrested a 22-year old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, the airbase used by the US to strike Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the man was arrested in Westminster and officers had searched a property in the same area. He remains in custody.

The arrest is the latest in an investigation that has drawn international attention after US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had subsequently prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from the base.

Iran has denied any involvement in any alleged plot.

“This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue multiple lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford,” Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said on Oct 6.

Six men in their 20s, arrested previously in connection with the investigation, including a dual British-Iranian national arrested on Oct 1, remain on police bail. REUTERS