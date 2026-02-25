UK police conclude search at former home of King Charles' brother Andrew

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britain, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Feb 24 - British police said on Tuesday that searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home in southeast England had concluded after the former prince was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on Thursday was part of a police investigation into his ties with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday," Thames Valley Police's Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

Documents in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department last month appeared to show that King Charles' younger brother had sent confidential government documents to the disgraced financier while working as a trade envoy.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regretted their friendship.

Separately, London's police said on Friday they were contacting former protection officers who worked for Mountbatten-Windsor, urging anyone with allegations of sex offences relating to Epstein to come forward. REUTERS