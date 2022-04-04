UK police arrest protesters after they blockade oil terminals

LONDON • British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, in the space of 48 hours as climate change protesters blockaded oil terminals.

Hundreds of activists from the groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain last Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed up decarbonisation efforts.

Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested the day before following protests at three locations.

It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday. The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences.

"Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion," said Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan.

Extinction Rebellion said it plans to increase the pressure on the government with daily protests in London, which are due to begin on April 9.

The group said it aims to cause enough disruption "to create a tipping point moment".

"We will be more disruptive than ever, and we will be impossible to ignore," Mr Andrew Smith, a spokesman for the group said.

It wants an emergency response from governments and a mass move away from polluting industries to avert the worst scenarios of global warming devastation outlined by scientists. Britain has committed to reaching a net zero goal for carbon emissions by 2050.

But those plans have come under pressure following the Ukraine crisis, with the government saying it would step up domestic production of oil and gas after announcing it would phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of this year.

The government plans to publish its new energy strategy this week.

The protests last Friday saw the involvement of Just Stop Oil, which describes itself as a coalition of groups working together to bring an end to the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels.

Last month, an Everton-Newcastle Premier League match was held up for several minutes after a protester wearing a T-shirt with the words "Just Stop Oil" tied himself to a goal post.

