UK police arrest 2 more over Texas synagogue attack

LONDON (AFP) - British police said on Wednesday (Jan 26) they are holding two more men in connection with an armed hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue by a man from northwest England.

Malik Faisal Akram from Blackburn took four people, including a rabbi, hostage at the synagogue in the small town of Colleyville on January.

He was shot dead by the FBI after a 10-hour siege during which he demanded the release of a female Al-Qaeda supporter imprisoned for attempted murder.

His hostages escaped unharmed.

In Texas, authorities have arrested the man that allegedly sold Akram the semi-automatic handgun used in the attack.

In Britain, the Counter Terrorism Policing force for northwest England said it has arrested two men in the city of Manchester.

"They remain in custody for questioning," the force said in a statement.

The arrests bring to six the number of people held by British police over the hostage-taking, which renewed concern over a spike in anti-Semitic attacks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Three men are already being questioned by police in Manchester, and another in the central English city of Birmingham.

Akram had planned the attack for at least two years, wanting to die as a "martyr", according to audio of his last phone call with his brother released by the London-based Jewish Chronicle newspaper.

The attack was staged in an apparent bid to win the release of Pakistani woman Aafia Siddiqui, known as "Lady Al-Qaeda". She was jailed in Texas for the attempted murder of US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Akram was reportedly investigated in 2020 by Britain's domestic security agency MI5 after he spent six months in Pakistan.

But the probe was shut down after just over a month and he was able to travel to the United States without being flagged as a risk.

Meanwhile, authorities in Texas announced the arrest of a man who they said sold Akram a semi-automatic Taurus G2C pistol two days before the synagogue attack.