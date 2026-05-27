UK, Poland set to sign defence treaty to tackle hostile threats across Europe

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer waits to welcome Polish President Karol Nawrocki at 10 Downing Street as part of Nawrocki's two-day visit to London, Britain, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Hiba Kola

LONDON, May 26 - Britain will sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland on Wednesday to strengthen defence cooperation in the face of increasing hostile threats across Europe, the government said, following similar deals with France and Germany.

The deal, due to be signed when Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets his British counterpart Keir Starmer in London, will improve border security, tackle organised crime and deepen defence cooperation with the European Union, the statement said.

They will discuss what Britain called a major uptick in hybrid attacks, including Russian-ordered arson attacks in East London and across Europe, as well as cyberattacks and espionage, the government said.

While Britain and Poland are already close allies, Starmer said "the challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership". The continent has been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to take greater responsibility for its own defence.

"This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous," Starmer said.

'HISTORIC' TREATY

In a Polish government meeting on Tuesday, Tusk said that the signing of the treaty would be a "historic moment".

Poland signed a defence treaty with France in 2025, boosting defence cooperation, and is working on a similar treaty with Germany, as alliances with European partners take on greater significance for Warsaw.

Tusk said beyond defence a significant part of the treaty focused on cybersecurity. Poland says its role as a hub for military aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation.

On the defence part of the deal, the British government said it would seek to combine expertise and industrial capability to lead the development of complex weapons, including new sophisticated munitions and the co-production of a medium‑range air defence missile. REUTERS