UK PM Truss says she will get on and 'fix' post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would get on and "fix" the agreement with the European Union covering post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying that was putting strain on efforts to restore its assembly.

"I want to work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and assembly back up and running," Ms Truss told Parliament at her first Prime Minister's questions.

"But in order to do that, we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland. I am determined to get on in doing that."

Ms Truss also said she wanted to see more extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea and more investment in nuclear power.

Ms Truss said she wanted to find ways to address rising energy costs for businesses.

"I want to see us use more of our energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea and nuclear power," she said. REUTERS

This story is developing.