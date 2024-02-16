UK PM Sunak welcomes Jordan's aid airdrop in Gaza after meeting with King Abdullah

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 03:18 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 03:18 AM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Jordan’s efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza, his office said in a readout on Thursday following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at Downing Street.

A video released by Jordan's state-owned broadcaster showed the monarch on board a plane and participating in dropping supplies to field hospitals in the enclave.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Jordan’s innovative efforts to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza by land and air, and he set out the UK’s work to unblock aid access and alleviate the humanitarian crisis," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Sunak had earlier called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top