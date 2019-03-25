UK PM May will only hold new Brexit vote if there's a chance of success: Spokesman

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's government will only hold another so-called meaningful vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal if it has a chance of getting the support of Parliament on a third attempt, her spokesman said.

The government would have to table an emergency business motion before the close of Parliament on Monday (March 25) for a vote to go ahead on Tuesday.

"We will only bring the vote back if we believe that we would be in a position to win it," the spokesman told reporters, declining to comment whether it would take place on Tuesday.

The spokesman said ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Monday did not discuss the Prime Minister's future.

Some lawmakers have asked Mrs May to name her departure date as the price for supporting her deal.