UK PM May drops plan for Monday's emergency Cabinet meeting

British PM Theresa May decided not to proceed with the meeting after resistance in her Cabinet and in Brussels threatened to derail the path to an agreement.
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been forced to abandon plans for an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday (Nov 12) to approve a Brexit deal, the Independent website reported.

The outline deal might not be ready by Tuesday, making it increasingly unlikely that a special European Union summit to sign off the deal can be held in November, it reported, citing a government source.

Mrs May decided not to proceed with the meeting after resistance in her Cabinet and in Brussels threatened to derail the path to an agreement, the report said.

