UK PM May drops plan for Monday's emergency Cabinet meeting

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been forced to abandon plans for an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday (Nov 12) to approve a Brexit deal, the Independent website reported.

The outline deal might not be ready by Tuesday, making it increasingly unlikely that a special European Union summit to sign off the deal can be held in November, it reported, citing a government source.

Mrs May decided not to proceed with the meeting after resistance in her Cabinet and in Brussels threatened to derail the path to an agreement, the report said.