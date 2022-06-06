UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote: Process of replacing a Conservative leader

LONDON (AFP) - Members of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party have triggered a vote of confidence in his leadership, which will take place later on Monday (June 6).

If he loses, his successor would take over in Downing Street. If Mr Johnson wins, under the current rules he will be immune from further challenge for a year - and in all likelihood until the next election, due in 2024.

Here is how the process works:

54 letters

A vote of confidence can only take place when requested by 15 per cent of the Conservative parliamentary party - currently 54 MPs.

They must submit letters to the MP who chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, that is lawmakers who hold no ministerial office.

Current chairman Graham Brady announced the threshold had been reached, and in accordance with the rules, informed Mr Johnson on Sunday.

Sir Brady made the news public early on Monday, and set the ballot for later that day.

The rules state the process must be done swiftly, and Sir Brady said both he and the Prime Minister had agreed Monday was the right time to hold the vote.

Confidence vote

Conservative MPs will decide Mr Johnson's fate by secret ballot, scheduled for between 1700 and 1900 GMT in a parliamentary committee room.

The votes will be immediately counted, with an announcement expected "at a time to be advised", Sir Brady said.

If Mr Johnson wins - half the votes cast plus one - the embattled leader cannot be challenged again for a year. However, the Tory party could change its own internal rules to allow another contest sooner.

Some 359 Conservative MPs are eligible to vote, meaning he requires 180 to back his continued leadership.

If Mr Johnson loses, a leadership contest follows in which he cannot stand.

Some commentators believe however that if Mr Johnson's victory is only by a small margin, his authority may be fatally undermined.