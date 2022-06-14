UK PM Johnson set for fresh fight with his own party over Brexit

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading for a fresh fight with his own Conservative Party over a plan to override the Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), which risks a trade war with the bloc and renewed legal retaliation.

Mr Johnson's plan published Monday (June 13), which would give ministers the power to unilaterally rewrite the bulk of the Northern Ireland protocol, was immediately condemned by the EU, panned by legal experts and may face stiff opposition in Parliament.

In a sign of the trouble to come, Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Roger Gale, a long-standing Johnson critic, said he intended to vote against it.

"I do not see how I or indeed any Member of Parliament can vote for a breach of international law," Mr Gale said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The government's plan overrides a treaty "freely entered into and signed by the Prime Minister," Mr Gale said.

He was among 32 Tory MPs who did not support a previous attempt by Mr Johnson in 2020 to unilaterally amend the post-Brexit settlement in Northern Ireland, when his government said it planned to break international law in a "limited and specific" way.

At that time, 30 of the MPs abstained, and two voted against, including Mr Gale. Mr Johnson eventually dropped that proposal after further talks with the EU.

Mr Stephen Hammond, a Conservative MP who abstained in the 2020 vote, also expressed reservations about the government's approach.

"Many colleagues are very concerned that this Bill will breach international law and the commitments we have freely entered into," he said in a statement.

"There is frustration about why now and how we are proceeding."

Mr Johnson's new Bill is likely to run into trouble in Parliament's unelected Upper Chamber - the House of Lords - where peers have repeatedly pushed back on efforts to override the Brexit agreement.

Lord Pannick QC, who acted for SCM Private LLP co-founder Gina Miller in the high-profile Supreme Court case which ruled that Mr Johnson unlawfully prorogued Parliament in 2019, said the prime minister's plan is "plainly in breach of international law".

"I would be very surprised if the government were able to obtain the approval of the House of Lords for this Bill," Lord Pannick, who is a crossbench peer, said in a statement.