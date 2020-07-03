UK PM Johnson on being a dad to newborn son: 'I'm pretty hands on'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and his fiancée Ms Carrie Symonds at the Twickhenham, in London, on March 7, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being the father of a newborn baby while running the country was very busy but that he was a pretty hands-on father to his "wonderful kid".

Mr Johnson's fiancée, Ms Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29, shortly after Mr Johnson was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Asked how it was to run the country while being a father of a newborn, Mr Johnson told LBC radio on Friday: "Its an absolutely wonderful time."

"For me, at any rate, it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one I have really been able to deal with," he said.

Of Wilfred, Mr Johnson said: "He's a wonderful kid - such a wonderful kid."

"Its a very detailed operation - there's a lot of it - but I'm pretty hands on," he added.

