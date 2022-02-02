UK PM Johnson reveals plan to cut inequality as party row simmers

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed a long-awaited plan to reduce economic inequality in Britain, seeking to re-inject momentum into his premiership amid the damaging partygate saga.

Fleshing out his vision to "level up" Britain, a key catchphrase in the Conservative Party's election-winning campaign of 2019, Mr Johnson's government said it would shift many decision-making powers away from London and seek to boost pay and productivity in the Britain's most deprived regions.

Key measures in the plan include creating more local mayors, a commitment to boost public investment outside the south-east of England and regenerate town centres, according to a statement from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"The challenges we face have been embedded over generations and cannot be dug out overnight," Mr Johnson said in the statement, citing faster broadband, falling crime and improved schools as outcomes he wants to achieve.

He said the plan was the "next crucial step" to addressing regional inequalities.

Publication of Mr Johnson's so-called "levelling-up" plan was due to happen last year but was delayed, sparking the criticism that Britain's premier was taking too long to fully articulate, quantify and deliver his flagship policy.

The plan's release Wednesday (Feb 2) may give Mr Johnson some breathing space from the ongoing furore over alleged illegal gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, given it indicates progress on a policy popular with his Members of Parliament.

The plan sets out 11 objectives against which "levelling-up" should be judged, and these include by 2030:

1. Pay, employment and productivity to have increased in every area of Britain, with each containing a globally competitive city, and the gap between the top-performing and other areas closing.

2. At least a 40 per cent rise in public investment in research & development outside the south-east of England.

3. Transport connectivity standards across Britain being significantly closer to London's.

4. Nationwide gigabit-capable broadband and 4G coverage, with 5G coverage for the majority of the population.

Britain's business community cautiously welcomed the government's proposals.