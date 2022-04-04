UK PM Johnson plans talks with Germany, Poland over Ukraine

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week will host talks with leaders of Germany and Poland in an effort to firm up the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) alliance and galvanise the response to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson will meet Poland's President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss steps to contain Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Britain last week confirmed it has sent 6,000 missiles, 4,000 anti-tank weapons and Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to bolster Ukraine's defences.

Britain also deployed Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters to patrol the skies of Poland and Romania and wants to strengthen Nato to face the threat.

"As members of the greatest security alliance in the history of the world, we have a responsibility to give them everything they need to face down this barbaric attempt to subjugate the Ukrainian people," Mr Johnson said in a statement released by his office in London on Monday (April 4). Britain named Mr David Quarry, an adviser to the prime minister, as its new permanent representative to Nato.

Marking the 73rd anniversary of Nato, it will fly the alliance's flag above Downing Street and on British depolyments in Estonia and Romania on Monday.