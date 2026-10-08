UK PM Burnham says open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

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LONDON, Oct 8 - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was open to Germany joining the GCAP programme, a partnership between Britain, Italy and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our openness to Germany joining GCAP," Burnham told a press conference.

"That is something that we seek to progress in the coming period, working with our other partners, Italy and Japan."

There has been mounting speculation that the founding countries of the Global Combat Air Programme could open the door to Germany after a rival Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June. REUTERS