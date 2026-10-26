UK PM Burnham says election not coming 'any time soon'

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LONDON, Oct 26 - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday there would be no British election "any time soon", saying his focus was on governing when asked whether voters would get a chance to back his vision for closer ties with the European Union.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Burnham said an election was not on his mind when asked when voters might see a manifesto setting out plans to rejoin the European Union.

"There is no election coming any time soon. People may as well just put that out of their mind," Burnham told the broadcaster.

Burnham said Britain was "starting to regain its momentum, its sense of positivity, its direction" and added that improving relations with Europe was part of his effort to give the country that direction. REUTERS