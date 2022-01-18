UK plans to scrap law requiring self-isolation for Covid-19

LONDON • The United Kingdom is drawing up plans under which people will not be legally bound to self-isolate after catching Covid-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's Covid-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored.

The plans will be worked up over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected as early as the spring, the report said.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Covid-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

Mr Johnson is also set to lift Plan B Covid-19 restrictions, introduced last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, according to an earlier Telegraph report.

Last month, England switched to Plan B restrictions, re-imposing guidance to work from home and a requirement for attendees to show vaccination passports on entry to larger events.

The government will lift those on Jan 26, but a mandate to wear face masks may continue, according to reports. Government minister Oliver Dowden, co-chairman of PM Johnson's Conservative party, said the "signs were encouraging".

"It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible," he said on Sky News.

"I'm under no doubt the kind of burdens this puts hospitality, wider business, schools and so on under, and I want us to get rid of those if we possibly can."

After the Omicron variant emerged, Britain's daily caseload for Covid-19 topped a record 200,000 infections early this month, but has now dropped to less than half that.

REUTERS