UK plans organised blackouts to cope with gas shortages

LONDON • Britain is making plans for organised blackouts for industry and households over winter, when cold weather may coincide with gas shortages.

Under the government's latest "reasonable worst-case scenario", Britain may face an electricity capacity shortfall totalling about a sixth of peak demand, even after emergency coal plants are fired up, according to people familiar with the government's planning.

Under that outlook, below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway and France could expose four days in January when Britain may need to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas, they said.

The scenario is "not something we expect to happen", the government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement. "Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas they need."

While Britain does not envisage such shortfalls under its base case, the analysis lays bare the difficult winter potentially in store for Ms Liz Truss or Mr Rishi Sunak when one of them succeeds Mr Boris Johnson as prime minister next month.

If they materialise, the power cuts may come even as Britons face up to average annual energy bills possibly rising above £4,200 (S$7,000) in January from just under £2,000 currently, stoking already soaring inflation.

If the winter is particularly cold, Britain may have to rely increasingly on pipeline shipments of gas from mainland Europe, where supplies are already thin as Moscow curbs flows.

That presents a dilemma for Britain, which has very little domestic storage capacity. The nation has been shipping record amounts of gas to the continent and will want the favour returned when temperatures plunge.

Norway's BEIS in its statement said Britain is not dependent on Russian energy imports, has its own North Sea gas reserves and "steady imports from reliable partners".

It also pointed to Britain hosting the second-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) port infrastructure in Europe and "a gas supply underpinned by robust legal contracts".

Britain's main fall-back option is to restore its biggest natural gas storage site, Rough. Owner Centrica says its initial return to service this winter will equate to 10 LNG cargoes, not really enough to make a significant difference.

The first stage of Britain's emergency plan involves the network operator directing flows of gas on the system, temporarily overriding commercial agreements. The second stage involves halting supplies to gas-fired power stations, triggering planned power cuts for industry and domestic users.

Life may get more difficult for Britain if the supply of electricity is curtailed along huge cables connected to France, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

There is mounting pressure on the government to do more beyond the £400 discount on household tariffs already announced earlier this year by Mr Sunak when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said this week that any further help for ordinary Britons would be for his successor to decide.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday told guests at a Downing Street reception that he was "absolutely certain" whoever succeeds him would want to announce further assistance for householders, and that Britain has the "fiscal firepower" to do so.

Ms Truss, the front-runner in the leadership contest, has promised immediate tax cuts and the removal of the green levy from energy bills, saving households £153 a year.

Mr Sunak has said he will build on the existing government package once the level of a new price cap on energy bills is known.

At a leadership hustings in Darlington on Tuesday evening, he suggested that if he becomes prime minister, he would focus additional support on the poorest households.

BLOOMBERG