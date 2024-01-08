UK-Palestinian surgeon fights for ‘justice’ after Gaza return

LONDON - A British-Palestinian doctor who worked in Gazan hospitals during the Gaza war hopes that testimony he has given to British police will lead to prosecutions for war crimes.

Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic surgeon specialising in conflict injuries, spent 43 days volunteering in the besieged Palestinian territory, mostly at the al-Ahli and Shifa hospitals in the north.

The 54-year-old has already testified to the Met, Britain’s biggest police force, about the injuries he saw and the kinds of weapons used, as part of evidence being gathered for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into alleged war crimes committed by both sides.

He is due to travel to The Hague this week to meet ICC investigators.

Dr Abu Sitta said the intensity of the war was the greatest of the numerous conflicts he has worked in, including others in Gaza, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and south Lebanon.

“It’s the difference between a flood and a tsunami – the whole scale is completely different,” he told AFP during an interview in London on Jan 7.

“Just the sheer number of the wounded, the size of the calamity, the number of children killed, the intensity of the bombing, the fact that within days of the war starting Gaza’s health system was completely overwhelmed.”

The war in Gaza was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7.

It resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.