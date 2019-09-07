UK opposition parties agree to block Boris Johnson's bid for October polls

LONDON • Opposition parties have forged a united front and will deny British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the early general election he wants - making polls unlikely until November at the earliest - to ensure Britain cannot tumble out of the European Union without a deal.

Mr Johnson is pushing for an election on Oct 15, two weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU.

British lawmakers are due on Monday to hold another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election after it failed to get through the House on Wednesday.

However, opposition parties have said they would either vote against or abstain, until a law aiming to block a no-deal Brexit is implemented.

Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum. Options range from a turbulent no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.

In a conference call yesterday morning, the parties - including Labour, the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Independent Group for Change - agreed on a unified position ahead of the government's planned vote, according to two people familiar with the decision.

They also decided against calling a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson's government on Monday, according to the people, who declined to be identified.

While opposition parties do want a general election, their priority is to ensure Mr Johnson cannot take Britain out of the EU without a deal.

Under legislation that was approved in the House of Lords yesterday, Mr Johnson will be required to ask for an extension to Britain's EU membership if Parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without one by Oct 19. The Bill is expected to be signed into law by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Plaid Cymru leader Liz Saville Roberts told Sky News that she does not trust Mr Johnson to obey that law, likening him to a "rat in a trap" and predicting he will become more aggressive.

Opposition parties want to be sure Mr Johnson is held to the requirements set out in that law - and are thus unlikely to approve an election until the letter has been written, one of those people on the call said.

That means no election is likely until November, because at least 25 days must pass between an election being called and being held.

A Labour Party source said it would not back Mr Johnson's bid on Monday for an election under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

"We need to be absolutely sure that we are not going to end up in a situation where the general election is used as a distraction while they (the government), by some cunning wheeze, bounce us out of the EU without a deal," the Labour Party's foreign affairs spokesman Emily Thornberry said yesterday.

The SNP will agree on a date for an election only when it is sure the threat of a no-deal exit has been averted, its leader Ian Blackford said, adding that his party would oppose Mr Johnson's election bid on Monday.

"We will choose the timing of when an election comes. I want to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister, but we need to make sure we don't leave the EU on a no-deal basis - that's the first priority," he said.

Mr Johnson has cast the opposition parties' Bill, aiming to stop a no-deal Brexit, as a surrender to the EU that he would never go along with.

Asked on Thursday if he could promise the British public that he would not go to Brussels and ask for another delay to Brexit, Mr Johnson said: "Yes I can. I'd rather be dead in a ditch."

He added: "It achieves absolutely nothing. What on earth is the point of further delay?"

Mr Johnson travelled to Scotland yesterday, announcing an increase in funding for farming as he continues to promote higher public spending ahead of an expected election.

In Aberdeenshire, he was to promote a £211 million (S$358 million) funding increase for Scottish farmers as part of plans to balance out disparities in public spending on agriculture across Britain.

"I'll go to Brussels, I'll get a deal and we'll make sure we come out on Oct 31. That's what we've got to do," Mr Johnson said during his visit to Scotland.

When asked if he would resign if he could not deliver that, he said: "That is not a hypothesis I'm willing to contemplate."

Meanwhile, England's High Court yesterday rejected a legal challenge against Mr Johnson's suspension of Parliament before Brexit but said it could be taken to the Supreme Court for a final appeal.

