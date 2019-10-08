British opposition Labour Party accuses PM Johnson's office of sabotaging Brexit talks

In this photo taken on March 28, 2019, the Union and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - Comments from a source in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Tuesday (Oct 8) that a Brexit deal was essentially impossible are an attempt to sabotage talks with the European Union, the opposition Labour Party said.

"This is yet another cynical attempt by Number 10 to sabotage the negotiations," Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"Boris Johnson will never take responsibility for his own failure to put forward a credible deal. His strategy from day one has been for a No Deal Brexit. It is now more important than ever that Parliament unites to prevent this reckless government crashing us out of the EU at the end of the month."

 

