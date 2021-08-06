UK nightclub to host 'grab a jab' Covid-19 vaccine pop-up for revellers

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A London nightclub plans to run a pop-up vaccination site this Sunday (Aug 8) as part of a wider push by the industry to increase the uptake of Covid-19 shots among young people.

The club Heaven will host the "grab a jab" event, where people can turn up without an appointment. Heaven and another establishment called Ministry of Sound will also share vaccine messaging online and within their venues, according to a statement on the plans from the Department of Health and Social Care. Doctor and DJ Bodalia will release a short film about vaccines as part of the campaign.

The goal is to help show younger adults the importance of getting inoculated, both to protect themselves and to help keep the nightclub industry open, the health department said.

Starting in September, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter clubs and other venues that draw large crowds. "People just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely," Ministry of Sound executive chairman Lohan Presencer said in the statement.

Britain is moving to widen the number of people eligible for Covid-19 shots, expanding its roll-out to 16- and 17-years-olds to help curb infections at the start of the next school year.

The decision follows a recommendation from an expert committee to significantly reduce transmission and protect the population from potential "long Covid-19". Virtually all remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in Britain last month as the highly contagious Delta variant was taking hold, although cases have been declining in recent days.