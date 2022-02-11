UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of Covid-19 fraud, lawmakers say

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its Covid-19 support programmes as taxpayers face losing at least £4 billion (S$7.29 billion) to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.

The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks "rewarding the unscrupulous" and officials seen to be "soft on fraud".

After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat.

At the time, the government described the support as one of the most significant economic interventions in British history.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, widely known as furlough, cost £70 billion - the most expensive single piece of British economic support during the pandemic. At its peak, the programme paid a third of British workers' wages.

The government also spent £28.1 billion on a parallel scheme for the self-employed and £840 million offering discounted meals at restaurants, cafes, and pubs.

But the government has since found that some employers claimed money for workers who did not exist, and others took cash while their staff continued to work.

The committee criticised the government's "unambitious" plans to only recover about £2 billion of the estimated £6 billion lost to criminals or given out incorrectly.

"Every taxpayers' pound lost to a fraudster will lead to honest ordinary people feeling the post-pandemic pinch harder and harder," said Ms Meg Hillier, chair of the committee. "With the current parlous state of the public finances we can ill-afford to be so cavalier over so much taxpayers' money."

A government spokesman rejected many of committee's statements and said the support was created quickly to support people in desperate need. He said no fraudulent payments have been written off and the government was taking action to recover over-payments.

"The vast majority of payments in the schemes were made correctly to employers, and most error and fraud was legitimate claimants making mistakes or inflating their claims, often small per case," the spokesman said.

"The cost of inaction would have been far greater than the cost of fraud and error in the support schemes."