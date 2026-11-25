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UK moving military aircraft to hangars at night over possible drone threats, media reports say

LONDON, Nov 25 - Britain's Royal Air Force is moving aircraft to hangars and shelters at night to protect them from possible drone threats, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Times newspaper and Sky News, which both reported the measures without citing sources, said it also included plans to use anti-drone netting to protect exposed aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

The reports came after Britain's defence ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 issued a warning on Tuesday about an increased sabotage threat from Russia and after apparent Iran-linked incidents at military bases in Britain.

Earlier this month, US Air Force personnel responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity" at the RAF Lakenheath base, just days after the US had removed refuelling aircraft from another airbase to RAF Lakenheath.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from another British airbase, RAF Fairford, after an incident in September.

Five men were arrested near Fairford after reports of suspicious activity around the base, an incident authorities say may have been linked to Iran. REUTERS