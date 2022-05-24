UK monkeypox cases rise as focus in Europe turns to vaccines

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - As monkeypox cases climb in the UK, European health officials are calling on countries to review the availability of vaccines and step up efforts to identify and report new infections.

Countries should check on supplies of smallpox vaccines, antiviral therapies and protective equipment for health workers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday (May 23).

The recommendations come as England reported that cases almost tripled to 56 from 20.

The cousin of the smallpox virus has previously been mostly confined to regions in Africa, but health authorities are concerned about cases ticking up in Europe and North America.

The World Health Organisation had said that 92 cases and 28 suspected cases had been identified in 12 countries outside of those African nations where it is endemic as of May 21.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only maker of an approved vaccine to prevent monkeypox, is in talks to supply several countries that have identified cases. The Danish company's production could be ramped up to 30 million doses a year if needed, Chief Financial Officer Henrik Juuel said in an interview.

The company said last week that the US government will exercise a US$119 million (S$164 million) contract option for a freeze-dried version of its smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.

The vaccine is one of three cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for smallpox.

Mild symptoms

The European health agency said the current monkeypox cases are primarily among men who have sex with men. Although the likelihood of further spread of the virus through close contact, including sexual activities among people with multiple partners, is considered high, the risks are very low for the broader population and symptoms in most recent cases have been mild, it said.

The latest report in England brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56 since May 7.

"Whilst the current outbreak is significant and concerning, the risk to the UK population remains low," the UK Health Security Agency said.

The WHO has said that cross-protection from smallpox vaccination will be limited to older persons since populations under the age of 40 or 50 years no longer benefit from prior immunisation programs. While the eradication of smallpox more than four decades ago was one of the greatest achievements in public-health history, it also led to the end of a global vaccination program that provided protection against other pox viruses.