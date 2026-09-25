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UK ministers to brief defence companies, infrastructure providers on Russia threats

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FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis delivers welcoming remarks during the first National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism memorial event at Lancaster House on August 21, 2026 in London, England. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis delivers welcoming remarks during the first National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism memorial event at Lancaster House on August 21, 2026 in London, England. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 25 - British ministers will brief defence companies and providers of critical national infrastructure on the threat posed by Russia, the government said on Friday, amid increasing concerns about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks.

• Security minister Dan Jarvis will brief industry bodies representing national infrastructure providers, and armed forces minister Louise Sandher-Jones will meet with industry bodies for defence firms

• Britain's Cabinet Office said: "Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world."

• Prime Minister Andy Burnham this week accused Russia of having "used every means at their disposal to spread lies and disinformation", which Russia said was "stoking anti-Russian sentiment"

• Poland this week said a fire at a Starlink station was an act of sabotage aimed at disrupting internet services for Ukraine's military, but stopped short of saying Russia was responsible REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.