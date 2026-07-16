UK minister urges FIFA to investigate Argentina over World Cup Falklands banner

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Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi (left) and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso displaying a banner that reads in Spanish, “The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina”, after winning their World Cup semi-final match against England on July 15.

LONDON – A British minister on July 16 called for FIFA to investigate after Argentine football players held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) after their 2-1 victory over England.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Downing Street office backed the calls by Business Minister Peter Kyle following the World Cup semi-final match.

Kyle called the banner waving an “egregious violation” of FIFA rules, which ban political symbols on the field of play.

“The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Argentina invaded the British overseas territory in the South Atlantic in 1982.

But Britain regained the archipelago in a brief war after then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher dispatched a naval task force.

Kyle urged football’s global governing body FIFA to “thoroughly” investigate the banner incident after the July 15 match in Atlanta.

“Politics needs to be separate from football. In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football,” he told BBC television.

“That is now a matter for FIFA... We expect FIFA to undertake an investigation into this,” he added.

British Business Minister Peter Kyle has urged football’s global governing body FIFA to “thoroughly” investigate the Argentine banner incident. PHOTO: REUTERS

FIFA has not yet commented on the incident.

Britain occupied the Falklands in the 19th century, but Argentina claims the islands are part of its territory.

Argentine Vice-President Victoria Villarruel upped the tensions ahead of the July 15 kick-off by calling the English “usurping pirates”.

The 1982 conflict ended with the deaths of 649 Argentines and 255 Britons.

Following their World Cup semi-final victory, Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said Buenos Aires had filed a formal protest against a British warship near the Falkland Islands.

Quirno posted on social media platform X to express “the strongest rejection” of Britain’s HMS Medway’s “unconsulted and illegal” passage through Argentine territorial waters, alleging a lack of proper notification.

Quirno said the Medway, which is based in the Falkland Islands, was accused of violating bilateral agreements in a July 13-dated diplomatic note of protest submitted to the British Embassy in Buenos Aires. AFP