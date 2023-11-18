UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad will travel to Bahrain and Qatar for talks on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Saturday.

The minister will also meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added.

The visit follows the UK's commitment of an additional 30 million pounds ($37.38 million)in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, the FCDO said. REUTERS

