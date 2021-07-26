UK minister sorry for telling people not to 'cower'

LONDON • British Health Minister Sajid Javid has apologised for and deleted a tweet urging people to get vaccinated and not to "cower" from the coronavirus, saying yesterday he had made "a poor choice of word".

Mr Javid - who replaced Mr Matt Hancock as Health Minister last month, after his predecessor stepped down for breaking Covid-19 rules by kissing an aide in his office - had been criticised for using the word "cower" when tens of thousands in Britain have died of the virus and many are trying to keep safe.

Britain, which has one of the highest official Covid-19 death tolls, has shifted its coronavirus strategy, from using restrictions to limit its spread to opening up society in the hope that vaccines will protect most people from serious illness.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Javid said yesterday he had "deleted a tweet which used the word 'cower'". "I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise. Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimise its impact."

On Saturday, he wrote that he had recovered from Covid-19, after suffering mild symptoms. "Please - if you haven't yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus," he added.

Ms Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, was one of several opposition lawmakers and people who had lost family members to Covid-19 to criticise Mr Javid's use of the phrase "cower from".

She said on Twitter that "127,000 people have died from this virus, tens of thousands of whom would still be here if it wasn't for the catastrophic failures of your government". "So how dare you denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff has expressed fears that the number of new coronavirus cases will soar in the next few weeks and could hit 100,000 a day by the end of September, causing big problems for many businesses.

Mr Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag weekly that cases were increasing by 60 per cent per week, even though nearly half of the population have been fully vaccinated.

"If the Delta variant were to continue to spread at this rate and we don't counter it with a very high vaccination rate or change in behaviour, we would have an incidence of 850 (per 100,000 people) in just nine weeks.

"That would equate to 100,000 new infections a day," he said, adding that many people would have to be quarantined. "The impact on work processes in factories would be massive."

The number of cases rose by 1,387 over a 24-hour period to 3.76 million, said the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases yesterday, with the seven-day incidence inching up to 13.8 per 100,000 people.

Mr Braun urged Germans to get vaccinated. Around 60 per cent of Germany's 83 million people have had their first shot and about 48 per cent are fully vaccinated.

While Germany has made clear that it will not force people to get vaccinated, Mr Braun said those who refuse would have to face some restrictions. "This could mean some things such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits would not be possible for tested unvaccinated people because the residual risk is too high," he said.

Some 91,524 people in Germany have died of Covid-19-related causes.

REUTERS