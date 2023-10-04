UK minister says "zero" chance of free trade deal with Biden

MANCHESTER, England - British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said there was a "zero" chance of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States under President Joe Biden's administration, citing his attitude to such deals.

Biden has frozen FTA talks with countries including Britain. Asked at an event at the Conservative Party conference what chance there was of something resembling a free trade deal under the Biden administration, Badenoch replied "zero."

However she said there would be other opportunities for co-operation such as over critical minerals and with individual states. REUTERS