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UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands

An installation of the silhouette of the Falkland Islands, known to Argentines as Malvinas, at the Malvinas Cenotaph, dedicated to the Argentine soldiers who died in the 1982 war between Britain and Argentina over the islands, in Pilar, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

LONDON, Sept 8 - A British Foreign Office minister said on Tuesday there was "no doubt" over Britain's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, after Argentine President Javier Milei stepped up his country's claims over the British overseas territory.

"There can be no doubt about our commitment to the Falkland Islanders, their democratic rights and the UK's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands," Kirsty McNeill, a foreign office minister, told lawmakers.

Milei last week said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the Falkland Islands, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic.

McNeill said Britain's position was clear to the U.S. "The U.S. is our closest ally. They, too, are in no doubt about our unwavering support for the islanders," she said. REUTERS