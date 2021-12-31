UK meets vaccine booster target as Covid-19 cases surge

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said every adult in England has had the chance to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster, the critical part of its strategy for tackling the fast-spreading omicron variant.

More than 28.1 million people in England have now had their top-up doses, the Department of Health said in a statement on Friday, or about seven of 10 eligible adults.

The UK's other devolved constituent nations make their own health policy.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly pointed to the vaccine roll-out as the rationale for not imposing tougher pandemic restrictions to slow the tide of Omicron cases.

"It's precisely because of that huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight at all," Mr Johnson said in his New Year's message.

But his strategy to get through the latest virus wave with an accelerated inoculation programme combined with home testing is coming under growing pressure amid a widespread shortage of testing kits and as the soaring caseload starts to test the resilience of the health service.

A total of 11,452 people were in the hospital in England with Covid-19 as of Thursday (Dec 30), according to the latest NHS England figures, far short of the peak of more than 34,000 in January.

Still, daily admissions are also rising, with 2,082 on Tuesday - the most since Feb 3.

'War footing'

The National Health Service is "on a war footing", Dr Stephen Powis, its national medical director, said in a statement on Thursday announcing the construction of temporary structures at eight hospitals to care for more patients.

The move, described as precautionary, is reminiscent of the so-called Nightingale hospitals set up during the first Covid-19 wave in 2020 that were later closed because they were little-used.

There is growing evidence that Omicron is causing less serious disease than earlier coronavirus variants, including the previously dominant Delta.

Yet some scientists are worried that the sheer number of Covid-19 cases could strain the NHS, even if the proportion of people needing treatment is smaller.

Mr Johnson has said about 90 per cent of people hospitalised with Covid-19 haven't had vaccine boosters, and on Friday he urged holdouts to come forward.