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LONDON, Nov 20 - A British man prosecutors said was motivated by extreme right-wing ideology was convicted on Friday of planning a terrorist attack with petrol bombs on a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Mikka Lee Anderson, 24, was found guilty of targeting the Royal Hotel in Hull, northeast England, including by making Molotov cocktails and conducting reconnaissance.

The hotel had previously been the focus of violent anti-migration riots that swept Britain in 2024 after the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Anderson denied intending to commit any violent acts, but prosecutors told jurors that Anderson had told an associate of his plan to attack the hotel and "kill as many of the migrants who were housed inside it as possible."

Prosecutor Adam Birkby said Anderson was inspired by his belief in white nationalism, spoke admiringly about Adolf Hitler and Nazism and took practical steps towards a violent attack.

After a trial at Newcastle Crown Court this month, Anderson was found guilty of preparing an act of terrorism and possessing weapons for terrorist purposes. He will be sentenced next year.

Anderson's convictions are the latest for terrorism offences linked to extreme right-wing ideology, after British army chef Mark Broadhurst was jailed last month for possession of a homemade gun and explosives.

Broadhurst, 28, had been in a Telegram group with three other men who were jailed last year for planning to carry out a terrorist attack at mosques or synagogues. REUTERS