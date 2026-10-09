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UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says

LONDON, Oct 9 - A British man charged with murdering a former British minister and later charged with a terrorism offence targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was motivated by an extreme left-wing mindset and "hostility to Reform", prosecutors said on Friday.

Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in Farage's Reform UK party, who prosecutors say was repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer in her home in July.

He was subsequently charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year, accused of carrying out research on prominent people and travelling to, and attempting to gain entry to, Farage's house.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry had an "extreme left-wing and/or an anti-establishment mindset" and also "held particularly hostility towards Reform". REUTERS