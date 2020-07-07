UK likely to start phasing out use of Huawei's 5G tech as soon as this year

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to begin phasing out the use of Huawei Technologies equipment in the UK's 5G telecom network as soon as this year, a person familiar with the matter said.

A report from the National Cybersecurity Centre concluded that new US sanctions mean Huawei will have to use untrusted technology, making security risks impossible to control, according to the person, who confirmed a story in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Officials are planning to speed up the removal of existing Huawei kit, although an exact timetable is yet to be set, said the person.

"If the US imposes sanctions, which they have done, we believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and when we can use it safely," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Sky News yesterday, when asked about the prospect of phasing out Huawei.

Mr Dowden later told LBC Radio he would make a statement on Huawei to Parliament before its summer recess on July 22.

Mr Johnson said yesterday that the government would have to think carefully about Huawei's role. "I'm very determined to get broadband into every part of this country," he told reporters. "I'm also determined that the UK should not be in any way vulnerable to a high-risk state vendor."

If taken, the decision would mark a U-turn by Mr Johnson's administration, which in January cleared Huawei to participate in the UK's 5G build-out subject to strict conditions, including a 35 per cent cap on its involvement and a bar on its gear being used in parts of the network deemed sensitive.

But the decision was opposed by US President Donald Trump's administration, which wanted Mr Johnson to impose an outright ban on the tech giant, citing concerns about infiltration by Chinese spies.

Mr Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to the UK, said if the British government does ban Huawei it would show it could no longer follow an independent foreign policy.

"If you dance to the tune of other countries, how can you call yourself Great Britain?" Mr Liu told reporters yesterday.

"We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences," he added.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS