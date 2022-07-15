UK leadership contender Liz Truss under pressure as Tories gird for TV battle

LONDON (AFP) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's camp on Friday (July 15) urged Conservative right-wingers to unite behind her lagging leadership campaign, as the five remaining contenders headed into their first TV debate.

Ms Truss came third in the latest ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, in a process designed to whittle the race next week down to two finalists.

They will then present their case to the party's rank-and-file members during August.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak again came first, followed by Ms Penny Mordaunt, the surprise candidate of the race.

The Royal Navy reservist, who was briefly Britain's first woman defence secretary, polls well with the members but is now under scathing attack for her inexperience, stance on transgender rights and alleged incompetence in government jobs.

Speaking on Sky News, long-shot candidate Tom Tugendhat decried the worsening acrimony as "a knife fight in a phone box", calling for the party to focus instead on governing and taking the fight to the opposition Labour party.

Prior to the evening debate, the candidates gathered for an online hustings organised by the ConservativeHome website, laying out their policy priorities along with warm words aimed at the Tory base.

"Not only do we need to restore trust, rebuild our economy and reunite our country," frontrunner Sunak said at the hustings, drawing a pointed contrast to scandal-plagued Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We also need to do something that's never been done before in British political history, and that's win a historic fifth term," the former chancellor said.

Ms Truss has backing from prominent loyalists of Mr Johnson, who was forced last week to announce his resignation as Tory leader in the face of a Cabinet insurrection led partly by Mr Sunak, following months of controversies.

While Mr Johnson says he will stay above the fray, his supporters have spoken acidly against Mr Sunak and point to Ms Truss as the most experienced contender left from the party's right wing.

But she now faces a challenge from Ms Mordaunt just to reach the final two.

Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated on Thursday and threw her support behind Ms Truss, accusing Ms Mordaunt of failing to "stand up for women".

Former Brexit minister David Frost wrote in the Daily Telegraph that Ms Mordaunt had been "absent on parade" when they worked together on negotiations with Brussels last year.

"It is now time for pragmatism," he said, urging fourth-placed candidate Kemi Badenoch "to stand down in return for a serious job in a Truss administration".