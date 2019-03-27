UK lawmakers to vote today on Brexit options

British lawmakers will vote today on a range of options for exiting the European Union, after seizing control of the Brexit process from the government on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May, however, has not given up hope and is expected today to offer Conservative Party lawmakers her resignation date in a last-ditch attempt to get her twice-rejected withdrawal agreement through.

Meanwhile, two eurosceptic lawmakers indicated yesterday they might agree to support Mrs May's deal rather than risk Parliament cancelling Brexit. Their comments came in the wake of raised expectations that lawmakers can end an impasse on Britain's exit from the EU.

Possible options include Mrs May's deal, a no-deal Brexit, another referendum, revoking the Article 50 divorce process, a free trade agreement with a Customs union, and staying in the EU's single market.

