UK launching major clinical trial of possible coronavirus treatments

LONDON • Britain said on Friday that it is launching the biggest clinical trial of possible treatments for the coronavirus in the world, but a leading health official cautioned that the results are likely to be still a few months away.

This comes as Britain's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20 per cent to 4,313 by Friday afternoon with 708 new fatalities recorded, the Health Ministry said. On Thursday, the rise was 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth will address the nation today, Buckingham Palace said, only the fifth time she will be doing so other than at Christmas in her 68-year reign.

The health department said almost 1,000 patients from 132 hospitals had been recruited in 15 days and thousands more were expected to join in the coming weeks.

The trial is testing medicines more commonly used to treat malaria and HIV, and is designed so that, when further medicines are identified, they can be added to the study within days.

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the next round of clinical trials should include new medicines, including those that might be in development for other diseases and might "have a role to play".

But he was cautious on the timeline for results of the trials.

"I know that there'll be a question about when are we going to get some results from these clinical trials, and my straight answer to you is: 'I don't know.' I think it's going to be a few months," he told a news conference.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said that, until possible treatments for Covid-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - are shown to be effective, the only protection against it is to stay at home.

He said that, so far, clinical trials had been focused on repurposing existing drugs and steroids for treatment of Covid-19.

"We've also set up an expert therapeutics task force to search for and shortlist other candidate medicines for trials," Mr Hancock said.

"We need more patients to volunteer to be part of these trials because the bigger the trials, the better the data and the faster we can roll out the treatment, if - and only if - it's proven to work."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he remained in isolation with mild symptoms of Covid-19, including a raised temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus which causes the respiratory disease.

A weary-looking Mr Johnson, sitting in a chair in an open-necked shirt, posted a video on Twitter from Downing Street.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom; I still have a temperature," the British leader said.

"So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he added.

Mr Johnson announced a positive test result on March 27, the first leader of a major power to do so.

The state-run National Health Service (NHS) announced on Friday that two nurses, Ms Aimee O'Rourke, 39, and Ms Areema Nasreen, 36, had died after testing positive for Covid-19.

England's chief nurse Ruth May made an impassioned plea to the public to stay at home over the coming weekend, invoking the memories of the two nurses and describing them as remarkable women who were part of the NHS family.

"This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays," Ms May said at a daily government news conference. "But please, I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them," she said.

Mr Johnson initially adopted a relatively restrained approach to the outbreak compared with other European leaders, but he swiftly changed tack when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in Britain.

REUTERS