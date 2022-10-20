UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign

British interior minister Suella Braverman said she made a mistake when she sent an official document from her personal e-mail. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - British interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal e-mail in a “technical infringement” of government rules.

“I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign,” she said in letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter.

Braverman also said she had “serious concerns” about the government’s commitment to honouring commitments it made to voters at the last election.

This story is developing. REUTERS

