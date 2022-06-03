UK honours Queen's 70 years on the throne

LONDON • A beaming Queen Elizabeth II waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace yesterday as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Tens of thousands of royal supporters waving flags lined the streets of London for a military parade that marked the start of Platinum Jubilee events.

Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join street parties, watch the festivities and light beacons in honour of the 96-year-old Queen.

Queen Elizabeth, holding a walking stick and wearing a dusky dove blue outfit that she also wore for an official Jubilee photograph released yesterday, was joined by her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, and other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen has been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said in a statement as the festivities got under way.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

She drew tributes from world leaders and ordinary people for a reign almost unmatched in its length.

Opinion polls show Queen Elizabeth remains hugely popular and respected among British people, with one survey this week showing eight in 10 people held a positive view of her, and another found three-quarters thought she had done a good job as queen.

"I cannot think of any other public figure, any other celebrity, any other president... who could possibly have remained so popular," former British premier John Major told BBC radio.

"Her life has been played out in public - the highs, the lows, the good bits and not so good bits. The Queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," said Mr Major, one of 14 leaders to have served under Queen Elizabeth.

The crowds cheered as the royals watched a fly-past by modern and historic Royal Air Force planes.

The Queen's great-grandchildren waved at the planes as they roared past overhead.

Yesterday marks not only the start of the Jubilee, but also the 69th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, who became queen on the death of her father George VI in February 1952.

In a sign of the monarch's age and recent "episodic mobility" issues that have led her to cancel some engagements, Queen Elizabeth's personal involvement in the events will be somewhat limited, compared with previous major gatherings.

The celebrations began with Trooping the Colour, a military parade in central London held annually to mark the Queen's official birthday, where 1,500 soldiers marched to military music in ceremonial uniforms of scarlet tunics and bearskin hats.

REUTERS, NYTIMES