UK highlights Chinese cyber intrusions but won’t let it dominate diplomacy with Beijing

LONDON – British MPs have urged their government to take a tougher stance on China after the authorities in London formally accused the country on March 25 of being behind what they called “malicious” cyber campaigns against politicians and the Electoral Commission.

“We must now enter a new era of relations with China, dealing with the contemporary Chinese Communist party as it really is, not as we would wish it to be,” urged Mr Iain Duncan Smith, who used to lead Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and remains a noted legislator.