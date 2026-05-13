UK health minister Streeting preparing to resign, Times says

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British Health Secretary Wes Streeting walks on Downing Street, on the day of the State Opening of Parliament, in London, Britain, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

LONDON, May 13 - Britain's health minister Wes Streeting is preparing to resign and could quit as early as Thursday, the Times reported on Wednesday, adding that he is likely to mount a formal challenge for the party leadership.

Streeting had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday ahead of the King's Speech, the report said, citing allies of Streeting who said he had made clear he was determined to proceed with the challenge.

Discussions have also taken place about preparing nomination papers for lawmakers to back a leadership challenge, according to the Times.

The Times cited a spokesman for Streeting as saying:

"Wes is the Health Secretary, he is proud of his record of falling waiting lists and a recovering NHS. He is not planning to say anything following his meeting with the Prime Minister that might distract from the King’s Speech."

There was no immediate comment from his office. REUTERS