UK government to publish Rwanda bill legal advice: Sunak's spokesperson

British Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks during a press conference with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta after the signing of a new treaty, in Kigali, Rwanda, December 5, 2023. The treaty will address concerns by the Supreme Court, including assurances that Rwanda will not remove anybody transferred under the partnership to another country. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

LONDON - The British government will on Monday publish a summary of its legal advice on draft legislation aimed at reviving a policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said.

Sunak is struggling to maintain his authority as politicians on both the left and the right of his Conservative Party who are unhappy with the legislation threaten to vote against it.

The spokesperson said Sunak was confident that lawmakers, who are due to vote on the legislation for the first time on Tuesday, will agree with the government that the Rwanda bill is the right and only approach. REUTERS

