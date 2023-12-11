UK government to publish Rwanda bill legal advice: Sunak's spokesperson

LONDON - The British government will on Monday publish a summary of its legal advice on draft legislation aimed at reviving a policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said.

Sunak is struggling to maintain his authority as politicians on both the left and the right of his Conservative Party who are unhappy with the legislation threaten to vote against it.

The spokesperson said Sunak was confident that lawmakers, who are due to vote on the legislation for the first time on Tuesday, will agree with the government that the Rwanda bill is the right and only approach. REUTERS