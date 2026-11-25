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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre), seen here meeting nuclear test veterans in Downing Street, said the campaign was “close to my heart”.

LONDON – The UK government announced on Nov 24 that it was launching an inquiry into the effects on veterans of British nuclear arms tests dating back to the 1950s, after years of claims of a cover-up.

“Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that’s exactly what the independent panel will establish,” Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

“This is a campaign close to my heart,” he added in a statement.

The UK began nuclear tests in 1952, notably in the Pacific and Australia.

Atmospheric tests were halted in 1962, but underground testing in the Nevada desert in the United States carried on until 1991.

Successive UK governments have maintained that scientific evidence does not show any widespread harm from radiation exposure.

But campaigners have for years accused the Ministry of Defence of concealing records and exposure data, including from blood and urine tests, showing the effects of the nuclear tests on the health of those serving at the sites.

“The participants of the testing programme were lab rats or guinea pigs,” the Legacy Of The Atomic Bomb Recognition For Atomic Survivors group says on its website.

They were “used in experiments to test the effects of nuclear warfare, with no regard for the indigenous people, their lands or their lives”.

The group’s co-founder Alan Owen estimates that up to 30,000 veterans from Britain and the Commonwealth were exposed to ionising radiation.

And there could be between 250,000 to 300,000 descendants, with effects still being felt on the fourth generation of children.

Some veterans suffered cancer and blood cancers among other health issues.

“Many of us have had children with life-changing disabilities. Others have suffered miscarriages and infant deaths our families were never given an answer for,” the group says.

Welcoming the inquiry as a “major step forward”, Owen told AFP the average age of the surviving veterans was now 88, so “time is not” on their side.

Seeking answers

His father, James Ronald Owen who served on Christmas Island in the Pacific, died aged 52 from a heart condition.

Alan Owen’s brother died from the same condition aged just 31, and he and his sister have also had heart problems.

Included in the Nov 24 launch will also be “research into the descendants to look at their illnesses,” Owen said.

“We’ve never been tested, it’s just an unknown and this will finally give us the answers... As to whether our father’s participation in the test has affected us,” Owen said.

There are also plans for a new memorial to be erected in London around the 75th anniversary in October 2027 of the first UK test in the Montebello Islands in Australia.

The inquiry is due to publish its interim report by October 2027 . AFP