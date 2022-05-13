UK government accused of 'cover-up' over Russian-born press baron

LONDON (AFP) - The UK government was accused on Thursday (May 12) of a "cover-up" after refusing to release security advice issued about the controversial 2020 appointment of a Russian-born newspaper baron to Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government cited "the need to protect national security" for withholding the advice it received about granting a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev.

Opposition parties have demanded more transparency over the role Johnson played in appointing his friend Lebedev - whose father was a KGB officer - to the House of Lords.

MPs earlier this year approved a motion seeking to force ministers to release sensitive documents related to the nomination to the upper house of Parliament.

But in response the government released only a handful - including the blank form Lebedev needed to complete for the peerage - which shed virtually no light on the security considerations.

Minister Michael Ellis said the limited disclosure "reflects the need to protect national security" and to "maintain integrity" in the honours system.

But the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party decried the decision.

"This looks like a cover-up and smells like a cover-up because it is a cover-up," Angela Rayner said.

Lebedev's peerage has long proved controversial for Johnson, who since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has vowed to turn the taps off the Russian money that has flooded into Britain in recent years.

The Sunday Times has reported he was warned by Britain's foreign intelligence service MI6 against granting Lebedev the peerage before the November 2020 approval, but pressed ahead anyway.

'Normal'

MI6 had flagged security concerns about the owner of London's Evening Standard newspaper as long as a decade ago, and the then head of MI6 had refused to meet him, it reported.

Johnson's friendship with the Russian-born businessman dates back to his eight years as mayor of London from 2008.