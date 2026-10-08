UK, Germany to launch new partnership to counter sabotage, cyberattacks

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FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 8 - Britain and Germany will launch a joint partnership to counter sabotage and cyberattacks as Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin on Thursday, shortly after both leaders warned of the hybrid threat from Russia.

• New joint partnership will involve sharing information, and coordinating action to monitor, deter and disrupt threats to critical infrastructure or via cyber attacks and sabotage, Downing Street said

• UK says adversaries, "especially Russia", pose a hybrid threat in Europe and beyond; British ministers were last month due to brief defence companies and critical national infrastructure providers on the threat posed by Russia

• Germany's head of foreign intelligence on Monday warned that "the confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension"

• Last month, Germany said it had concluded Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August REUTERS