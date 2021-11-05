UK first country to approve antiviral pill to treat Covid-19

LONDON • Britain approved the use of Merck's antiviral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate Covid-19, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced.

"Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19," Health Minister Sajid Javid said yesterday.

"This will be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immuno-suppressed, who will soon be able to receive the ground-breaking treatment."

The pill, called molnupiravir, works by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease. MHRA said its trials showed it was "safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease".

Based on the clinical trial data, the drug is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection, and MHRA recommends that it be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

It has been authorised for use in people who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, including obesity, old age, diabetes and heart disease.

Britain said on Oct 20 that it ordered 480,000 doses of molnupiravir from US pharmaceutical giant Merck.

Drug regulators in the United States and European Union have already begun an evaluation of the drug. Merck has signed agreements with other countries, including Singapore and the US, which has planned to buy 1.7 million doses if molnupiravir is approved by regulators.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE