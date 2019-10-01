UK finance minister pledges spending on roads, buses, broadband

MANCHESTER (England) • British Finance Minister Sajid Javid pledged yesterday to improve roads, broadband coverage and bus services, setting out an investment package designed to win over voters before an expected early election.

Speaking at a Conservative Party conference dominated by Britain's planned exit from the EU, Mr Javid tried to shift the focus to what he called "The People's Priorities" - issues the party believes matter more to voters in the long run.

He will commit £5 billion (S$8.5 billion) to boosting fast broadband access in harder-to-reach parts of the country, announce a strategy to improve bus services, and set out how billions already set aside for road improvements will be spent.

"Investment in our infrastructure will be key to making the next decade one of renewal - boosting our economy and making life easier for people all across the country," Mr Javid said.

Asked how the government would be able to get around a law designed to prevent Mr Johnson from leaving the EU without a deal, Mr Javid said the Prime Minister was still aiming for an agreement and would not be announcing any alternative strategy in advance.

"Of course, every government should observe all laws at all times. We're taking a careful look at that law, but we are also very clear that our policy has not changed - we will leave on Oct 31," he told the BBC.

After nearly a decade of deficit-reducing spending cuts under a Conservative-led government, the recently appointed Mr Javid has promised to rewrite the rules that underpin spending.

The new mechanism to define spending and borrowing limits has not yet been agreed, but it is likely to allow higher levels of state-funded infrastructure investment.

"Record-low interest rates - you can take advantage of that as a government when you can borrow at negative interest rates for 30 years and put it into economic infrastructure," Mr Javid told Sky News when asked about where the money was coming from.

Mr Javid said: "The full benefits of our infrastructure revolution may not be felt for some time. But the work must start here and now."

The opposition Labour Party has also pledged to improve bus services as both parties look for policies beyond Brexit that will help them pick up votes in what is expected to be a tight and unpredictable election.

REUTERS