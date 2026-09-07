UK finance minister Healey seeks growth through decentralising power

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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham shakes hands with Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, as he officially opens No. 10 North at Heron House, in Manchester, Britain, July 24, 2026. James Speakman/Pool via REUTERS

COVENTRY, England, Sept 7 - Britain's finance minister, John Healey, used his first major speech since taking office seven weeks ago to set out how Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plan to devolve power away from central government might help revive growth.

In a speech at a manufacturing site on Monday, Healey announced plans to give city regions greater powers to develop local industrial strategies and attract private investment.

He also stressed his commitment to fiscal discipline and to reining in rising costs for business and the public, including a 25% reduction in regulatory costs by the next election due in 2029.

"Growth (is) still fragile, but (is) the fastest in the G7 in the first half of this year, and productivity (is) finally ticking up after decades of lagging behind our peers," he said.

The challenges have been mounting for Healey before his debut budget on October 28, as investors worry about the inflationary impact of rising oil prices from the Iran war, shrinking budget headroom, and rising spending commitments.

Not far from where Healey was delivering his speech in central England, business minister Jonathan Reynolds is due to meet Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive this week to discuss job cuts at the country's biggest carmaker, amid reports it is looking to shed 4,000 roles.

Healey announced £150 million ($203 million) of funding already allocated from the British Business Bank will be earmarked for firms in northern England, pumping in between £5 million and £15 million to attract additional private capital.

Healey and Burnham have already pledged to stick to the fiscal rules adopted by the previous government. But given Burnham's plans for expanded social care and more defence spending, Healey is already under pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax at the budget. REUTERS