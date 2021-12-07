UK defends pre-flight tests amid grouses from travel industry

LONDON • Britain's decision to force all travellers entering the country to take a pre-flight Covid-19 test, which threatens to upend the peak Christmas season for airlines, reflects a "balanced approach", given the threat of the Omicron variant, said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

The government had announced that all travellers, regardless of their vaccine status, will have to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of their departure for Britain.

The move comes a week after the first Omicron cases were confirmed in the country, which prompted the government to require polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing within two days of arrival.

"The blanket reintroduction of testing to enter the UK, on top of the current regime of isolation and PCR testing on arrival, is completely out of step with the rest of the world," British Airways said in a statement last Saturday.

Mr Raab defended the latest test decision against both the travel industry's complaints that it goes too far and the opposition Labour Party's charges that the government moved too slowly, given the Omicron threat.

In the week since the variant was detected in Britain, case numbers have risen to almost 250.

"We will always get the Goldi-locks criticism of too much or too little, and I think we've taken the right approach," Mr Raab said on the Trevor Phillips show on Sky News.

"We've focused on the vaccines and boosters and we've got a third of the populations (aged) over 12 with a third vaccine injection."

The government's latest moves, which also include banning flights from southern Africa, are putting more pressure on airlines that were counting on Christmas travel to help ease the losses accumulated during the pandemic.

The risk of a second lost winter has already tanked shares, with the Bloomberg EMEA Airline Index losing 18 per cent last month, its worst monthly performance in more than a year.

Omicron struck at a time when Britain was already struggling with a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant. The country reported almost 44,000 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day that cases topped 40,000.

One of the world's most successful vaccine programmes - more than 80 per cent of people over the age of 12 are double-vaccinated - has helped limit the country's hospitalisations and deaths from the Delta strain, though it is still not known how well the shots work against Omicron.

The new pre-arrival test was announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday night.

Mr Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: "The introduction of pre-departure testing with little warning is a hammer blow to the business travel industry."

